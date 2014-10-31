STOCKHOLM Oct 31 Ratos AB

* Ratos owns 31.3% of Inwido after end of stabilisation period.

* Carnegie Investment Bank and Handelsbanken Capital Markets have exercised the possibility to, in connection with the initial public offering of Inwido AB, carry out stabilisation transactions.

* The stabilisation period has now ended and the 5,651,796 shares in Inwido that Carnegie Investment Bank and Handelsbanken Capital Markets borrowed from Ratos with the purpose to cover the over-allotment in the IPO have been returned. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: