BRIEF-Societe Generale De Banque Jordanie FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
HELSINKI Dec 11 The European Commission has approved plans by Finland's Rautaruukki to spin off part of its engineering business and form a new company with engineering industry supplier Komas, Rautaruukki said.
Rautaruukki said in October it will own 19 percent of the new company, named Fortaco, while it will focus on improving its struggling steel and construction business.
The deal is expected to be finalised by the end of the year, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244)
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, in a setback for government efforts to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational firms while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago