HELSINKI Oct 10 Steel maker Rautaruukki said on Monday it will start talks on temporary lay offs at its Finnish tube mills, citing weaker demand.

"Tube mill orders have fallen and there is overcapacity at the mills. Mill deliveries have decreased particularly to wholesalers and retailers. In these changed market conditions, we must regrettably possibly resort also to lay offs," Olavi Huhtala, head of Ruukki metals, said in a statement.

It also said all personnel groups and around 400 employees would participate in temporary lay off talks.