Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish Rautaruukki reported bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter operating profit as its steel business fell to red after economic uncertainty hit deliveries.
July-September comparable operating profit fell to 1 million euros ($1.4 million) from 41 million profit a year ago and missing the 20.7 million average forecast in a Reuters poll which ranged from a loss of 31 million to profit of 41 million.
"Because of the general uncertainty caused by the debt crisis in Europe, mill deliveries in our steel business were well below expectations," Chief Executive Sakari Tamminen said in a statement.
The firm cut its full-year guidance on Oct 7, saying it expected 2011 sales to grow 15-20 percent and profitability to improve compared 2010, citing European debt crisis and uncertainty denting steel deliveries. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.