HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish Rautaruukki reported bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter operating profit as its steel business fell to red after economic uncertainty hit deliveries.

July-September comparable operating profit fell to 1 million euros ($1.4 million) from 41 million profit a year ago and missing the 20.7 million average forecast in a Reuters poll which ranged from a loss of 31 million to profit of 41 million.

"Because of the general uncertainty caused by the debt crisis in Europe, mill deliveries in our steel business were well below expectations," Chief Executive Sakari Tamminen said in a statement.

The firm cut its full-year guidance on Oct 7, saying it expected 2011 sales to grow 15-20 percent and profitability to improve compared 2010, citing European debt crisis and uncertainty denting steel deliveries. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)