* Sees 2011 net sales growth 15-20%, vs previous forecast 25%

* Says European debt crisis hitting sales (Adds quote, details, background)

HELSINKI Oct 7 Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki Oyj cut its business outlook for 2011 on Friday, saying the European debt crisis was hitting its sales.

It said it now expected net sales for the year to grow 15 to 20 percent from a year earlier, down from its previous outlook for 25 percent growth. Net sales in 2010 were 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

The company, which supplies metal components to construction and engineering industries, also said it expected profitability to improve this year, but not as clearly as it had earlier hoped.

"Estimates for the economic activity for the rest of the year have weakened as a result of general uncertainty caused by the European debt crisis," Rautaruukki said in a statement. Its third-quarter results are due to be announced on Oct. 19. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)