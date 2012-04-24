HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter and said it ended the period with uncertainty due to a slowdown in China and worries over Europe's indebted economies.
It swung to an adjusted operating loss of 15 million euros ($20 million) from a profit of 25 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a loss of 5 million, according to a Reuters poll.
The company said it would try to improve its cost structure and withdraw from unprofitable markets. It said it was discontinuing manufacturing cabins and components in Shanghai. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
