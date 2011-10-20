HELSINKI Oct 20 Rautaruukki workers in Raahe have started to wind down the steel mill for a strike scheduled to begin on Friday morning, Raahe mill's labour union representative said.

Labour unions are planning to begin a three-week strike on Friday morning at 0300 GMT if talks on a new wage deal collapse.

"We have stopped some production lines and are doing controlled reduction of raw steel production," metalworkers representative Mika Vuoti told Reuters.

Rautaruukki declined to comment.

Some 32,000 employees at 44 companies are estimated to participate in the possible strikes in metals and engineering firms including Rautaruukki, Kone and Talvivaara . (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)