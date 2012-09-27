(Repeats to fix fault with text formatting)

* Says weak demand, prices dent profitability

* Plans to cut some 250 jobs

HELSINKI, Sept 27 Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki warned on Thursday that it was now heading for an operating loss this year, saying economic uncertainty and lower prices were weighing on its sales.

The company also said it aimed to cut around 250 jobs to save costs and deal with a slowdown.

Global steel makers have been struggling with the region's debt crisis as well as weak growth in Japan and slower expansion in China, the world's largest producer and consumer.

Rautaruukki said its underlying operating loss for the second half of the year was expected to be at a similar level to that incurred in the first half and that the full-year operating result would therefore be "negative".

In July the company said it made an underlying operating loss of 8 million euros in the first half of the year, and an absolute loss of 21 million euros, compared with an underlying profit of 96 million euros and reported profit of 93 million in the same period last year.

On Thursday it said total sales in 2012 were now likely be unchanged on last year's as some customers are pushing back orders, having previously forecast sales to grow 5 percent.

"In a very uncertain market environment and while the costs of raw materials are falling, customers have destocked and pushed back their orders," it said in a statement. "This has been clearly reflected in weaker ordering activity than earlier."

The company had already lowered its forecast for its full-year operating result in July, saying then that operating profits were likely to be unchanged from rather than improved on the comparable 56 million euros ($72 million) made in 2011.

Rautaruukki's shares were down 0.3 percent at 4.99 euros by 0856 GMT.

