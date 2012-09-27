(Repeats to fix fault with text formatting)
* Says weak demand, prices dent profitability
* Plans to cut some 250 jobs
HELSINKI, Sept 27 Finnish steel maker
Rautaruukki warned on Thursday that it was now
heading for an operating loss this year, saying economic
uncertainty and lower prices were weighing on its sales.
The company also said it aimed to cut around 250 jobs to
save costs and deal with a slowdown.
Global steel makers have been struggling with the region's
debt crisis as well as weak growth in Japan and slower expansion
in China, the world's largest producer and consumer.
Rautaruukki said its underlying operating loss for the
second half of the year was expected to be at a similar level to
that incurred in the first half and that the full-year operating
result would therefore be "negative".
In July the company said it made an underlying operating
loss of 8 million euros in the first half of the year, and an
absolute loss of 21 million euros, compared with an underlying
profit of 96 million euros and reported profit of 93 million in
the same period last year.
On Thursday it said total sales in 2012 were now likely be
unchanged on last year's as some customers are pushing back
orders, having previously forecast sales to grow 5 percent.
"In a very uncertain market environment and while the costs
of raw materials are falling, customers have destocked and
pushed back their orders," it said in a statement. "This has
been clearly reflected in weaker ordering activity than
earlier."
The company had already lowered its forecast for its
full-year operating result in July, saying then that operating
profits were likely to be unchanged from rather than improved on
the comparable 56 million euros ($72 million) made in 2011.
Rautaruukki's shares were down 0.3 percent at 4.99 euros by
0856 GMT.
The company is due to report nine-month results on Oct. 23,
it said.
($1=0.7788 euros)
