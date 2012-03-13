BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
March 13 Raven Industries Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates, driven by strong sales at its engineered films business, which makes rugged reinforced plastic sheets.
The company's fourth-quarter earnings rose to $11 million, or 60 cents a share, from $7.4 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Spartech Corp , rose 36 percent to $96.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 cents a share on revenue of $78.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at the engineered films business, which accounts for more than a third of Raven's total revenue, grew 48 percent.
Shares of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company were up about 6 percent at $64.99 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
