BRIEF-Ratos subsidiary Bisnode buys Global Group in Germany
* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider
PARIS, Sept 23 Rexel's top shareholder, Ray Investment, said on Tuesday it had sold its remaining 7.13 percent stake in the electrical equipment supplier at 15.35 euros per share.
The sale of 20.9 million Rexel shares was done via an accelerated bookbuilding managed by JP Morgan Securities and Societe Generale, Ray Investment said in a statement.
Following the sale, Ray Investment will no longer hold any of Rexel's share capital and voting rights, it said.
Ray Investment, wholly-owned by French financial holding company Eurazeo, has been steadily reducing its stake in Rexel over the past 18 months. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)
LONDON, March 17 Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond's private equity firm and an investment vehicle of the Qatari royal family said on Friday that they have agreed to buy British stock broker Panmure Gordon.
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC