* Ray Investment sold 20.9 mln Rexel shares at 15.35 euros/shr

* Eurazeo says has around 700 mln euros in cash after sale

* Eurazeo multiplied Rexel investment nearly 2.3 times (Adds Eurazeo statement, shares)

PARIS, Sept 23 French financial holding company Eurazeo said it raised 320 million euros($412 million) from the sale of a remaining 7.13 percent of stake in electrical equipment supplier Rexel, a return that is 2.3 times its initial investment.

"With this transaction, Eurazeo's cash position will stand at approximately 700 million euros," Eurazeo said in a statement.

The sale marks the final step of Eurazeo's gradual divestment in Rexel, which was initiated in 2012.

"Over the investment period, Eurazeo will have realised a multiple of nearly 2.3 times its initial investment," it said.

Rexel's top shareholder, Ray Investment, a wholly owned unit of Eurazao, said earlier it had sold its remaining 7.13 percent stake in Rexel at 15.35 euros per share.

The sale of 20.9 million Rexel shares was done via an accelerated bookbuilding managed by JP Morgan Securities and Societe Generale.

Following the sale, Ray Investment will no longer hold any of Rexel's share capital and voting rights, it said.

At 0726 GMT, Rexel shares were off 2.96 percent at 15.4 euros while Eurazeo shares were up 0.17 percent at 57.74 euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7775 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson and Andrew Callus)