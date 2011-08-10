BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's Raya Technology and Communication posted a 39 percent decline in first-half net profit to 12.4 million Egyptian pounds ($2.1 million), the stock exchange said on Wednesday.
Raya, which sells mobile handsets, runs call centres and provides outsourced IT services, made a net profit of 20.4 million pounds for the same period in 2010. ($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds) (Reported by Sarah Mikhail)
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago