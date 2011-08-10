CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's Raya Technology and Communication posted a 39 percent decline in first-half net profit to 12.4 million Egyptian pounds ($2.1 million), the stock exchange said on Wednesday.

Raya, which sells mobile handsets, runs call centres and provides outsourced IT services, made a net profit of 20.4 million pounds for the same period in 2010. ($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds) (Reported by Sarah Mikhail)