NEW YORK, Sept 16 Recurrent client questions
about the effect of the European credit crisis and Swiss banking
problems on their accounts led a six-person brokerage team at
UBS AG's UBS Wealth Management Americas in Worcester,
Massachusetts to join Raymond James & Associates early
this month, the head of the team said Wednesday.
"We preferred a company that was domestic," said Stephen J.
Erickson, 64, who spent about half of his 37-year brokerage
career at UBS and its predecessors.
"The foreign parent's credit crisis issues didn't affect
things here, but always seemed to come up in conversations,"
Erickson said. "It became an issue from the standpoint of
retaining clients and of growing our business."
Erickson's team of four advisers and two support staff
managed $550 million of client assets when they moved and
produced $3.3 million in fees and commissions in the past 12
months, he said.
A UBS Wealth Management spokesman said the company does not
comment on departures.
Big brokerage firms regularly recruit top brokerage teams
from each other with large bonuses and promises of synergies
with their investment banking practices, but Erickson said his
team eschewed more lucrative offers in favor of the
broker-centric culture at St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond
James.
In his first nine days at the new firm he said he brought
over 35 percent of his clients and expects to hit 90 percent by
yearend. "We haven't had a 'no' yet." He said UBS brokers have
been "extremely professional and courteous" in wooing his
clients.
The team primarily works with people who have accounts
of$250,000 and more but does not turn anyone away, said
Erickson, who received his certified financial planning
designation in 1982. It leads with a broad financial planning
approach, and always offered the plans for free despite UBS
Wealth Management's recent decision to let brokers keep 50
percent of fees for designing plans.
As at UBS, the team operates under the name Elm Wealth
Management, an acronym representing the last names of brokers
Erickson, Scott Louder and Christopher Lussier and Michael
Martin.
When he was 21, Erickson was elected to the first of his two
two-year terms as mayor of his home town, Gardner, Mass. He then
joined Paine Webber Jackson & Curtis, which was purchased by UBS
in 2000, and also was a branch manager and broker at Dean Witter
Reynolds and its subsequent owner, Morgan Stanley, before
rejoining UBS Wealth Management.
