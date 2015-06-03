By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 Raymond James & Associates said
Wednesday it landed six Morgan Stanley brokers who
managed a combined $2.4 billion in assets, one of the most
successful teams ever hired at the employee broker-dealer part
of the fast-growing financial services firm Raymond James
Financial Inc.
Don d'Adesky, W. Kristopher Lemke, Matthew Cicero, Jose
Cabrera, Kevin Gourrier and Ryan Weber, who collectively operate
as The Americas Group, will work out of two Raymond James'
offices in Boca Raton and Coral Gables, Florida. They joined
from Morgan Stanley's nearby offices on Friday.
Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle confirmed the
brokers' departures. According to a statement, Morgan Stanley
was no longer able to accommodate the brokers' business model.
"They serve a number of smaller central banks in Caribbean
and Latin American countries, and, for regulatory reasons, we
are shifting coverage of these clients to our institutional
business and will no longer serve them in wealth management,"
according to the statement from Morgan Stanley.
D'Adesky, one of Barron's Top 100 American brokers in 2014
and head of The Americas Group in Boca Raton, said the group,
which includes six service associates, chose Raymond James
because they want to grow their combined assets under advisory
by an additional $1 billion within the next five years.
That type of rapid growth requires stability, d'Adesky said.
An industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience, d'Adesky
said he and his colleagues had all worked for firms that merged
with other firms, and they found it comforting that many Raymond
James brokers had worked there for over a decade.
"We wanted to find the firm where we thought everyone was
comfortable, where there wasn't (going to be) another change
soon," d'Adesky said.
The group, which works with high net worth and ultra high
net worth clients, also aims to grow its middle-market business
at Raymond James, d'Adesky said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)