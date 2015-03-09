(Adds confirmation on departures)
March 9 Raymond James & Associates, the
broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, hired
two advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Washington DC
office.
Douglas Richards and Sheldon Ray managed about $150 million
in client assets at Morgan Stanley and had about $1.9 million in
annual fees and commissions.
The team operates as R&R Global Asset Management of Raymond
James.
Richards began his career in the financial services industry
with Thomson McKinnon Securities, which was later acquired by
Prudential Securities.
Ray began his financial services career with Prudential
Securities, moving with Richards to UBS Financial Services Inc
in 2001 and Morgan Stanley in 2008.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the departures.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)