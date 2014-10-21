(Adds comments from analyst and DiGirolamo)
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK Oct 21 Raymond James Financial Inc
is preparing to offer exchange-traded funds free of
transaction fees, ratcheting up its competition for assets
against similar programs in place at Charles Schwab Corp
and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company is to begin
offering nearly 120 commission-free ETFs next month to its
affiliated registered investment advisers, or RIAs, and their
clients, Mike DiGirolamo, managing director of Raymond James'
Investment Advisors Division, said on Tuesday.
"It's only natural that RIAs who are engaging predominantly
in fee-based relationships are going to look for low-cost
investment products" like ETFs, said Chicago-based Morningstar
analyst Ben Johnson. "It makes sense that (Raymond James) would
want to offer such a feature on their platform," he said.
Raymond James has been looking to grow assets in its RIA
division, which includes about 110 RIA firms and more than $10
billion in assets, but is just a small part of its broader
adviser network. Total client assets at Raymond James are about
$485 billion.
At the same time, RIAs have become an increasingly key part
of growth in the ETF market. In a Greenwich Associates study of
institutional ETF investors earlier this year, 41 percent of the
70 RIAs surveyed said they invest more than a quarter of total
assets in ETFs.
Raymond James' initial slate of offerings, which are
expected to become available Nov. 1, will focus largely on
actively managed ETFs, unlike the platforms at Schwab and TD
Ameritrade.
"We had seen that their (RIA's) direction seems to be more
towards actively managed ETFs," DiGirolamo said in an interview,
noting that advisers had been asking for a no-transaction-fee
ETF platform. "It really is a great opportunity for clients, to
lower the cost to both the adviser and client," he said.
The first funds on the Raymond James platform will include
those from ETF providers First Trust, AdvisorShares, ALPS
Advisors and Greenhaven. The ETFs were selected based on their
suitability for complementing or hedging client portfolios, the
company said, as well as to lower the cost of trading.
DiGirolamo said Raymond James is also planning to launch a
second group of 50 to 100 commission-free ETFs in early 2015.
For the ETF sponsors that partner with the firm it is a way
to expand their distribution to clients on Raymond James'
platform.
Schwab last month announced it was expanding its own
commission-free ETF platform with 65 new offerings, including a
handful of alternative funds, citing demand from customers who
want to invest in ETFs without paying online trade commissions.
