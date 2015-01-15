NEW YORK Jan 15 St. Petersburg-based Raymond James & Associates, the employee broker-dealer of parent company Raymond James Financial Services, said on Thursday it hired Joel Feldman from UBS AG Wealth Management where he handled $188 million in assets.

Feldman joined the Raymond James office in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, earlier this month. He had been at UBS since 1997, where he generated $1.28 million in fees and commissions last year.

Feldman and Ann Bender, a senior registered sales associate who left UBS with Feldman, will work under the name Feldman Wealth Management of Raymond James.

Feldman is the second broker that Raymond James, which had a banner recruiting year in 2014, has announced it hired since Jan. 1.

On Jan. 6, the firm announced that broker Raymond Ifert joined Raymond James Investment Advisors, the firm's registered investment advisors channel. Ifert joined from BNY Mellon where he managed $850 million in client assets. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)