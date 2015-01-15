NEW YORK Jan 15 St. Petersburg-based Raymond
James & Associates, the employee broker-dealer of parent company
Raymond James Financial Services, said on Thursday it
hired Joel Feldman from UBS AG Wealth Management where
he handled $188 million in assets.
Feldman joined the Raymond James office in Conshohocken,
Pennsylvania, earlier this month. He had been at UBS since 1997,
where he generated $1.28 million in fees and commissions last
year.
Feldman and Ann Bender, a senior registered sales associate
who left UBS with Feldman, will work under the name Feldman
Wealth Management of Raymond James.
Feldman is the second broker that Raymond James, which had a
banner recruiting year in 2014, has announced it hired since
Jan. 1.
On Jan. 6, the firm announced that broker Raymond Ifert
joined Raymond James Investment Advisors, the firm's registered
investment advisors channel. Ifert joined from BNY Mellon where
he managed $850 million in client assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)