BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
(Corrects headline to say "recruits", not "hires")
July 11 Raymond James Financial Services said it recruited four financial advisers from Foresters Financial Services, where they managed about $240 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of nearly $1.8 million.
Jeffrey Grandy, Sophia Bliablias-Grandy, Douglas Souvenir and Keoni Hudson-Rasmussen joined independent firm Kruse Woods Financial Partners and will offer securities through Raymond James, the company said.
The group will be based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei