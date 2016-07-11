(Corrects headline to say "recruits", not "hires")

July 11 Raymond James Financial Services said it recruited four financial advisers from Foresters Financial Services, where they managed about $240 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of nearly $1.8 million.

Jeffrey Grandy, Sophia Bliablias-Grandy, Douglas Souvenir and Keoni Hudson-Rasmussen joined independent firm Kruse Woods Financial Partners and will offer securities through Raymond James, the company said.

The group will be based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)