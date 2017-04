Jan 20 Raymond James Financial Inc has hired Morgan Stanley financial adviser Luigi Mazza for its broker-dealer subsidiary.

Mazza managed more than $85 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of about $1 million at Morgan Stanley, Raymond James said.

Mazza joined Raymond James & Associates' Miami Dadeland branch office as senior vice president, investments.

Morgan Stanley could not immediately confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)