BRIEF-Urbanimmersive says signing of reseller agreement with Images & Mots
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Raymond James Financial Inc said it hired Michael Schipper from Morgan Stanley to head the firm's employee branch in downtown San Francisco as it expands in the western United States.
Schipper has been named branch manager of Raymond James' private client branch in San Francisco's financial district.
Schipper has also worked with Merrill Lynch.
Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the departure. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing