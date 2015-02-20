Feb 20 Raymond James & Associates hired a team
of advisers from Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, a unit of
asset manager and brokerage firm Ameriprise Financial Inc
.
The employee broker-dealer subsidiary of Raymond James
Financial said Ty G Rogers, Donald Furuya and John
Fleishman joined its new office in Irvine, California.
The team, which will operate as The Rogers Group of Raymond
James, managed about $140 million in client assets and had
annual fees and commissions of more than $1.2 million at
Ameriprise, Raymond James & Associates said.
Ameriprise confirmed the move.
