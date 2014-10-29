NEW YORK Oct 29 Brokerage and investment bank
Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its
revenues climbed to a record high $1.29 billion in the fiscal
fourth quarter, up 14 percent from last year, while profits
climbed more slowly than the previous quarter.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported profits
climbed 16 percent from last year, less than the fiscal third
quarter's sharp 46 percent jump, as acquisition-related expenses
pressured incomes.
Net income rose to $136.36 million, or 94 cents per share,
for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $117.46
million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)