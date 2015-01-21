BRIEF-Facebook says Live 360 now available globally to all profiles and pages - Blog
* Says Live 360 now available globally to all profiles and pages - Blog Source text : (http://bit.ly/2ohoNB8) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 21 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its fiscal first-quarter revenues totaled $1.25 billion, up 6 percent from last year, but down 3 percent from the previous quarter due to a seasonal slowdown.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $126.3 million, or 87 cents per share, for the quarter, which ended Dec. 31.
The firm had posted record high quarterly revenues of $1.29 billion and record quarterly income of $136.4 million, or 94 cents per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts)
March 29 Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has outlined measures he would take to untangle his ties to the pharmaceutical industry if confirmed by the Senate.