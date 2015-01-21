(Adds more information from financial results)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Jan 21 Brokerage and investment bank
Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its fiscal
first-quarter revenues totaled $1.25 billion, a 6 percent rise
over last year, but a 3 percent drop from the record high
revenue posted in the prior quarter.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net
income of $126.3 million, or 87 cents per share, for the quarter
ended Dec. 31, down from income of $136.4 million, or 94 cents
per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.
This quarter's results suffered from a seasonal market
slowdown in December, while the prior quarter's results had been
supported by record high investment banking revenue, according
to a statement from the firm.
Market estimates had predicted the slowdown. Analysts on
average expected earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of
$1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Raymond James' private client group, which makes up
two-thirds of the firm's business, saw net revenues of $845.2
million, up 8 percent from last year, though 2 percent lower
than the prior quarter.
Client assets grew to $459.1 billion driven by market
appreciation, adviser retention and strong recruiting.
The firm added 71 financial advisers this quarter, bringing
the total number to 6,336.
One measure of the private client group that grew in the
fiscal first-quarter was client assets in fee-based accounts,
which rose 4 percent over the prior quarter to $173.9 billion.
Assets in fee-based accounts are now nearly 38 percent of all
client assets in the segment.
Fee-based accounts are preferable to traditional commission
accounts because they are more lucrative and consistent.
The firm said it expects continued growth in fee-based
accounts to help revenue rebound in the second fiscal quarter,
which ends in March.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)