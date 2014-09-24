Sept 24 Raymond James Financial Inc
reported a 2.7 percent drop in securities commissions and fees
in August from the previous month, due to lower institutional
equity commissions.
"Investment banking revenues declined in August following a
very strong month for M&A in July," Chief Executive Paul Reilly
said in a statement. "Meanwhile, trading profits remained
steady." (bit.ly/1qvsZVU)
The company said securities commissions and fees for August
were $277.4 million.
However, clients' assets under administration rose 18.3
percent to $484.9 billion in August from a year earlier and 2.4
percent over the previous month.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)