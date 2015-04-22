NEW YORK, April 22 Brokerage and financial
services firm Raymond James Financial Inc said on
Wednesday its fiscal second-quarter revenues totaled $1.29
billion, up 9 percent over last year and up 3 percent over last
quarter.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net
income of $113.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the
quarter ended March 31. Net income was 9 percent higher than a
year ago. Analysts anticipated earnings of $0.82 cents per share
on revenue of $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)