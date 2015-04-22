NEW YORK, April 22 Brokerage and financial services firm Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its fiscal second-quarter revenues totaled $1.29 billion, up 9 percent over last year and up 3 percent over last quarter.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $113.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31. Net income was 9 percent higher than a year ago. Analysts anticipated earnings of $0.82 cents per share on revenue of $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)