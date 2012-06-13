June 13 Raymond James Financial Inc expanded its adviser force in New Jersey after landing a veteran team of former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers, who opened a new office for the firm in May.

Advisers Robert Powell, Walter Urban and Tyler Mercer moved to Raymond James in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed $187 million in client assets and generated $1.45 million in annual revenue production last year.

"We were looking for a change from the Wall Street culture," Urban said in an interview on Wednesday. "We were looking to go to a firm that didn't have all of the negative headline risk that we consistently saw happening at the multi-national banks ... It was time to make a move away from that."

Urban said he and his team, all legacy Smith Barney advisers, sought a firm that would be much smaller in scale and allow them to have more control over their clients' accounts. They eventually settled on Raymond James, a move they saw as a return to their original Legg Mason roots.

"It's like going back to the future," he said of the transition. "We felt like we really crossed that bridge again and recovered the same climate and culture."

Urban, who has been in the industry for nearly two decades, started his career in 1994 with Legg Mason, which eventually merged into Citigroup and later became Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after Citi's Smith Barney unit joined with Morgan Stanley's wealth unit in 2009 to become the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets.

Powell, who has been in the industry for more than 40 years, spent 17 years with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and its predecessor firms. Mercer also joined the firm from Legg Mason.

Their new group, Alpha Capital Partners, is a part of Raymond James & Associates, the company's employee broker-dealer unit. Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, also has an independent adviser division in the United States and small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more than 6,000 advisers managing more than $370 billion in client assets. The company also recently acquired Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan, with its roughly 1,000 advisers.

Raymond James has added at least 29 experienced advisers who managed roughly $3 billion in client assets since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Many of those advisers came from top U.S. brokerages including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)