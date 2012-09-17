Sept 17 Raymond James Financial Inc
expanded its independent adviser force in Tennessee by landing a
couple of veterans who moved their practice to the St.
Petersburg, Florida-based company's broker-dealer.
Advisers Matt Lawson and William Winchester joined the firm
from LPL Financial, where they had been registered for
the last five years. The advisers decided to move to Raymond
James after acquiring one of the company's existing independent
practices.
"It's our first acquisition of an older adviser's (book of
business)," said Winchester, who said he and Lawson see their
acquisition as a succession plan and anticipate adding at least
a couple more practices. "The end goal is to build a firm that
is sustainable."
Winchester and Lawson acquired the practice of veteran
Raymond James adviser John Goodson in Winchester, Tennessee. The
newly combined firm, based in Chattanooga, now manages more than
$150 million in client assets.
"We were very fortunate that (Raymond James) was receptive
to what we're trying to do," he said. The advisers had initially
planned to bring Goodson over to LPL, before deciding to join
Raymond James, which helped to finance the acquisition.
Lawson and Winchester were joined by advisers Dan Norton,
Michael Schleger and Clint Barfield, along with associates
Denise McMillan, Ann Sisk and Jackie Mullins.
The advisers joined Raymond James Financial Services, the
company's independent broker-dealer that caters to advisers who
also function as business owners.
Lawson said his team had looked at about nine other firms
before deciding on Raymond James.
"The technology is superior," said Lawson, who described the
technology at his old firm as "piecemeal," compared to that of
his new firm, which is "all wrapped into one."
Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer division in the United States
and small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more
than 6,000 advisers managing about $375 billion in client
assets. The company's recent acquisition of Memphis-based
brokerage Morgan Keegan added the firm's roughly 1,000 advisers.