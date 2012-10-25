Oct 25 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Thursday it recruited a veteran financial adviser in
Springfield, Massachusetts from Wells Fargo Advisors.
Mark Teed, who has been in the industry for 25 years,
managed $225 million in client assets at Wells Fargo, according
to a news release from St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond
James. Teed began his career at A.G. Edwards & Sons, and then
stayed on when the firm became Wachovia in 2007 and then Wells
Fargo & Co the following year.
A Wells Fargo representative could not immediately confirm
Teed's move, which occurred last month, according to regulatory
filings.
Teed joined Raymond James & Associates, Raymond James'
traditional employee broker-dealer division. The company also
has an independent broker-dealer that caters to advisers who
function as business owners. Including the UK, Canada and
custody businesses, Raymond James has about 6,300 advisers and
representatives who manage roughly $390 billion client assets.
In its third-quarter earnings release on Wednesday, Raymond
James said recruiting activity continues to pick up in both its
employee and independent broker-dealer divisions.