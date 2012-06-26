June 26 A team of veteran advisers from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney have left the brokerage to open their own
firm with Raymond James Financial Inc's independent
broker-dealer in Ohio.
Bill Carmel, a six-decade industry veteran, moved with his
sons, Todd Carmel and Donn Carmel, and son-in-law, Mario
Quintero, to Raymond James in June. The advisers managed more
than $400 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney.
"We wanted more control over our destiny and day-to-day
activities and how we work with clients," Todd Carmel said in an
interview on Tuesday.
"The fit for us was better to go independent, given our
skill sets as a team," he said. "Donn is good at running a
business."
The brothers had both been restaurant owners for 15 years
before becoming advisers.
Their new firm, Carmel Quintero Financial Services, is a
part of Raymond James Financial Services, the company's
independent broker-dealer that caters to advisers who also
function as business owners.
The four advisers, all legacy Smith Barney, are based in
Westlake, Ohio. The senior Carmel began his career with Field
Richards & Co, moving in 1964 to McDonald Investments, where he
eventually served as chairman and chief executive officer.
Todd and Donn Carmel became advisers in 1995, when they
joined their father at McDonald. All three moved together in
2005 to Citigroup's Smith Barney to join Quintero, who had been
with the firm since 1988.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by
client assets, formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's
wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.
At that time, the advisers transitioned over to the newly
combined firm.
Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer division in the United States
and small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more
than 6,000 advisers managing more than $360 billion in client
assets. The company's recent acquisition of Memphis-based
brokerage Morgan Keegan added the firm's roughly 1,000 advisers.
