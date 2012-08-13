Aug 13 Raymond James Financial Inc has added to its adviser base in Florida with a team of veteran hires from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in the Miami area.

Advisers Vann Wilder and Van Martin, who managed $300 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, joined Raymond James' Coral Gables office on Friday. They generated more than $1 million in revenue last year.

"We wanted to find a company that was much more independent," Wilder said in an interview on Monday about his decision to move. Wilder said he felt he had lost some of the freedom to make decisions for his clients when the scale of his old firm grew significantly after the merger of Citigroup's Smith Barney with Morgan Stanley's wealth unit in 2009. The merger created the largest U.S. brokerage.

"After 31 years at the same firm and watching things change, it's not always for the better," he said, referring to changes in the firm's corporate culture post-merger. "It was harder to do the things we wanted to do for our clients."

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney declined to comment on the departures.

Wilder, a nearly four-decade industry veteran, joined Citigroup in 1993 and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in 2009. He began his career in 1974 with Reynolds Securities.

Martin, who has worked in the industry for more than 10 years, started with PFS Investments before joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

The team joined Raymond James & Associates, Raymond James' traditional employee broker-dealer division, with Wilder's wife, senior registered client service associate Maria Wilder. They report to South Florida complex manager Frank Amigo.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James has roughly 6,000 advisers managing more than $375 billion in client assets.

Since the beginning of the year, the firm has added at least 18 veteran teams or individual advisers who managed more than $4.3 billion in client assets at their old firms. Of those teams, more than half came from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.