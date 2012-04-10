April 10 Raymond James Financial Inc has
reorganized the senior management structure within its employee
broker-dealer unit, creating new geographical divisions as the
company works to integrate its recently acquired Morgan Keegan
brokerage.
Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, said on
Tuesday that the divisional realignments, made just a week after
the company finished its $1.2 billion purchase of Memphis-based
Morgan Keegan, are intended to bring together leadership from
both firms.
The new management appointees include both senior Morgan
Keegan directors, including former Morgan Keegan private client
group president Dick Ferguson, as well as current leadership
from within Raymond James.
Starting Tuesday, Raymond James & Associates will be
subdivided into Southern, Eastern, Great Lakes, Southwestern and
North Central regions.
The group's Southern division is headed by co-division
directors Ferguson and Bill Geary, a two-decade Morgan Keegan
veteran. They are supported by regional directors Jim Hamilton,
Van Thompson and Michael Turnbough.
In the Eastern region, Ira Federer leads the division,
supported by regional directors Tom Walrond and Tom Galvin.
Great Lakes is led by Raymond James veteran Bill Roney,
while the North Central region is led by Raymond James' John
Kuklenski.
The Southwestern division is headed by three-decade industry
veteran Patrick Allison and supported by regional director Tommy
Orr, a Morgan Keegan veteran.
With these new divisional realignments, Morgan Keegan
financial advisers will "for the most part" have the same
management structure, Raymond James & Associate's private client
group president Tash Elwyn said.
The company also named Erik Fruland, a 20-year veteran of
Raymond James, as chief operating officer of Raymond James &
Associates Private Client Group, replacing Scott Curtis, who is
now president of Raymond James' independent division.
