April 10 Raymond James Financial Inc has reorganized the senior management structure within its employee broker-dealer unit, creating new geographical divisions as the company works to integrate its recently acquired Morgan Keegan brokerage.

Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, said on Tuesday that the divisional realignments, made just a week after the company finished its $1.2 billion purchase of Memphis-based Morgan Keegan, are intended to bring together leadership from both firms.

The new management appointees include both senior Morgan Keegan directors, including former Morgan Keegan private client group president Dick Ferguson, as well as current leadership from within Raymond James.

Starting Tuesday, Raymond James & Associates will be subdivided into Southern, Eastern, Great Lakes, Southwestern and North Central regions.

The group's Southern division is headed by co-division directors Ferguson and Bill Geary, a two-decade Morgan Keegan veteran. They are supported by regional directors Jim Hamilton, Van Thompson and Michael Turnbough.

In the Eastern region, Ira Federer leads the division, supported by regional directors Tom Walrond and Tom Galvin.

Great Lakes is led by Raymond James veteran Bill Roney, while the North Central region is led by Raymond James' John Kuklenski.

The Southwestern division is headed by three-decade industry veteran Patrick Allison and supported by regional director Tommy Orr, a Morgan Keegan veteran.

With these new divisional realignments, Morgan Keegan financial advisers will "for the most part" have the same management structure, Raymond James & Associate's private client group president Tash Elwyn said.

The company also named Erik Fruland, a 20-year veteran of Raymond James, as chief operating officer of Raymond James & Associates Private Client Group, replacing Scott Curtis, who is now president of Raymond James' independent division. (Reporting By Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)