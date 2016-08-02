(Corrects headline to reflect bank provides services through,
not to, Raymond James)
Aug 2 Raymond James Financial Institutions
Division said on Tuesday that advisers at Texas-based First
Financial Bank NA would provide investment and wealth
management services to its clients.
First Financial Brokerage Services, the bank's investment
program, was previously affiliated with Cetera Investment
Services LLC for 18 years.
The advisers at First Financial collectively manage about
$406 million in client assets and cover community markets in
Texas.
Raymond James Financial Institutions Division provides
brokerage and investment advisory services to banks and credit
unions.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar)