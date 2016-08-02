(Corrects headline to reflect bank provides services through, not to, Raymond James)

Aug 2 Raymond James Financial Institutions Division said on Tuesday that advisers at Texas-based First Financial Bank NA would provide investment and wealth management services to its clients.

First Financial Brokerage Services, the bank's investment program, was previously affiliated with Cetera Investment Services LLC for 18 years.

The advisers at First Financial collectively manage about $406 million in client assets and cover community markets in Texas.

Raymond James Financial Institutions Division provides brokerage and investment advisory services to banks and credit unions. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar)