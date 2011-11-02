BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
* Raymond James expands social media tools for advisers
* New system will help firm comply with industry rules
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 2 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF.N) has joined a growing number of firms that are allowing financial advisers to communicate with clients through social networking sites.
The financial services firm announced on Tuesday that it is providing its advisers access to sites such as LinkedIn LNKD.N, Twitter and Facebook, through a system that allows the firm to comply with industry rules about advertising and electronic communications. Firms have to monitor their electronic communications and store them for three years.
Advisers for Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, were allowed to use social media before the firm's announcement, but in a limited and more time consuming way. Employees for example were allowed to post profiles on LinkedIn after they submitted drafts to supervisors for approval.
Now all of the company's advisers can use the new system, which automates that process. They also can choose from pre-approved content. "It's not real time, but as close as we can get," said Michael White, marketing director for Raymond James.
Raymond James developed the system with Actiance, a company in Belmont, California that helps businesses manage their use of social networking sites.
LPL Financial Inc., a unit of LPL Investment Holdings Inc. (LPLA.O), the nation's largest independent broker-dealer, is also among several firms this year to offer more social media access to its advisers.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by Walden Siew)
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.