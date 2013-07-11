July 11 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Thursday it hired a team of veteran advisers who managed more
than $350 million in clients assets to join its independent
broker-dealer division in Pennsylvania.
Advisers Winfield Smathers IV and Fred Miller joined Raymond
James from Pennsylvania-based brokerage firm Hunter Associates,
Inc, where the advisers had an annual revenue production of $1.6
million.
Smathers and Miller together formed Shorebridge Wealth
Management, an independent firm affiliated with Raymond James
Financial Services Inc, the company's independent division
catering to advisers who also function as business owners. Their
office is based in Pittsburgh.
Smathers and Miller, who had both been with their old firm
for two decades, were joined at Raymond James by managing
directors Dean Kartsonas and Kathleen Kartsonas, along with
adviser Kyle Balliet and registered associate Dena Karsin.
St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer division in the United States
and smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James had 6,297
advisers and representatives who managed $406.8 billion of
client assets as of the end of March. The company reports its
next quarterly results in late July.