May 29 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Wednesday it had hired a veteran adviser from Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management to join its Rochester, New York, office.
Edward Tills, who has worked in the advising industry for 32
years, managed $108 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley
and was with the bank for more than two decades before moving to
Raymond James in April.
Tills said he decided to move because of Raymond James'
tight-knit culture and flatter management structure, which has
allowed him to be more involved in day-to-day decision-making
and to cater more to his clients' individual needs.
"There's a direct connection right to the top, so if I have
a suggestion on improving a reporting tool, they're receptive to
implementing it," Tills said in an interview. "My ability to
customize and serve clients is greatly enhanced."
Tills said he is also able to focus on a smaller subset of
households, his core client base, rather than be spread too thin
among other of the firm's needs.
"That feeling was getting kind of lost in the conglomerate
of an investment bank," he said.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan
Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup, is the
largest U.S. brokerage by client assets and adviser headcount.
The brokerage was formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's
wealth unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on Tills's departure.
Tills, who was an adviser with Merrill Lynch and Dean Witter
earlier in his career, joined Raymond James as a first vice
president of investments.
He is a part of Raymond James & Associates, the company's
traditional employee broker-dealer. Raymond James also has an
independent broker-dealer division in the United States and
smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, St. Petersburg,
Florida-based Raymond James had 6,297 advisers and
representatives who managed $406.8 billion of client assets as
of the end of March.