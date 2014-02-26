Feb 26 Raymond James Financial Inc's
wealth management unit said on Wednesday that it hired two
veteran advisers from Wells Fargo as senior vice presidents of
investments.
The advisers, Ann Fleming and Thomas Turnbaugh, will join
Raymond James & Associates Inc's Bartlett, Illinois office. They
managed about $140 million in client assets at Wells Fargo and
had annual production in excess of $1 million.
Wells Fargo could not be reached for comment on the
departures.
Turnbaugh, a 35-year veteran of the industry, has previously
worked with Prudential Securities and Merrill Lynch.
Fleming began her financial services career in Chicago in
1991 with Prudential Securities, which later became Wachovia and
then Wells Fargo.