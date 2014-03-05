March 5 Raymond James Financial Inc has
hired a team of two financial advisers to its independent
broker/dealer firm in Brentwood, Tennessee.
The team of Paul Allen and David Schadel will operate as
Wealth Strategies Partners, an independent firm with securities
offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Raymond James
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The team joined from Wiley Bros-Aintree Capital LLC, where
they managed over $200 million in client assets and had annual
fees and commissions in excess of $1.4 million.
Allen has more than 18 years of experience in the financial
services industry and specialized in wealth management for high
net-worth clients, according to the statement.
Schadel served as branch manager and a senior credit manager
at Wells Fargo before he joined Allen's team in 2010.
Wiley Bros-Aintree Capital LLC could not be immediately
reached for comment on the departures.