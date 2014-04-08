April 8 Raymond James Financial Inc said
it had hired a team of financial advisers from J. P. Morgan
Securities LLC.
Michael Cohen, Benjamin Cohen and their team have joined
Raymond James & Associates Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Raymond James Financial.
The team, which joined at the end of February, will be based
out of Chicago.
The team managed about $670 million in client assets at J.
P. Morgan Securities, generating annual fees and commissions in
excess of $4.2 million.
Michael Cohen, who has been in the financial services
industry for over five decades, started his career in 1971 with
H. Hentz & Co in Chicago. He spent most of his career with Bear
Stearns, which was acquired by J.P. Morgan Securities in 2008.
Benjamin Cohen began his financial services career at Bear
Stearns in 2006.
J. P. Morgan Securities could not be reached immediately to
confirm the move.
Raymond James has hired financial advisers in the past three
months from a host of firms including UBS, Morgan Stanley and
Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)