ORLANDO, Fla. May 21 Raymond James Financial longtime independent brokerage unit Chief Executive Officer Dick Averitt said on Monday that he was handing over his duties to Scott Curtis, completing a management transition set in motion in November.

Averitt announced his departure during a morning speech before an annual conference of its independent brokers, effective when he stepped off the stage at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

"I know that Scott will ... earn your trust and success," Averitt said in opening comments at the conference in Orlando, Florida.

The firm announced in November that Curtis would succeed Averitt as president of the unit, Raymond James Financial Services, on Jan. 3 of this year. Averitt, who turned 67 in January, first joined Raymond James in 1978 and had run its network of independent brokers since 2002.

A spokeswoman for the regional brokerage and investment bank said Curtis had assumed CEO duties for the unit, but would not use the CEO title. Averitt will remain chairman of the unit, which provides technology and support services for self-employed brokers across the United States. (Reporting By Jennifer Merritt in Orlando, Florida; Additional reporting by Joe Giannone in New York; Writing by Joe Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew and Lisa Von Ahn)