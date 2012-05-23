ORLANDO, Fla. May 23 Raymond James Financial
Inc. is attracting financial advisers from larger rivals
at a pace not seen since 2009, Chief Executive Paul Reilly said
on Wednesday.
The increase in advisers visiting the company's St.
Petersburg, Florida, headquarters over the last few months is
nearly as high as it was in 2008 and 2009, when about 750
advisers were added, Reilly said in an interview at the Raymond
James National Conference for its independent financial advisers
in Orlando.
Since the start of the year, Raymond James has hired at
least 26 experienced advisers who managed nearly $3 billion in
client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by
Reuters. Many of those recruits came from top U.S. brokerages,
including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.
Reuters tracks the movement of individual advisers and teams
that manage around $100 million or more in client assets, which
usually translates to $1 million or more in annual revenue
production.
Reilly noted that much of the interest is coming from
veteran teams of advisers at Wall Street brokerages with revenue
production of $3 million to $6 million annually. Raymond James
doesn't pay the massive recruiting bonuses - upward of several
million dollars for a top adviser - that firms like Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney and UBS Wealth Management Americas shell
out to recruit top advisers.
"We can't understand how you pay that kind of transition
assistance," Reilly said.
Reilly said he remains committed to increasing revenue by 15
percent annually in the private client group, which includes the
firm's arm of 3,000 independent advisers and 2,300
employee-based advisers.
USING TECH AS A TRUMP CARD
Raymond James is hoping that one way it will attract more
talent is through the major investments it's been making in its
technology. The financial services holding company will spend
$200 million in the current fiscal year, ending in September, on
revamping its technology for advisers. That is almost twice what
it spent the previous year, a Raymond James spokeswoman said.
Reilly said that Raymond James has already spent $20 million
on integrating technology for Morgan Keegan advisers. Raymond
James purchased the brokerage in April for about $1 billion.
Chet Helck, chief executive officer of the Global Private Client
Group, said at the conference that some existing Morgan Keegan
technology can be used to upgrade overall Raymond James adviser
technology, including its client reporting system.
"I want technology to be a strategic differentiator," Reilly
said.
Before the current technology upgrades, Raymond James used
to benchmark its technology with regional firms, but now is
measuring itself against the biggest U.S. brokerage firms and
financial services companies like Fidelity Investments and
Charles Schwab Corp.
During a town hall meeting with advisers, Reilly was asked
how Raymond James is safeguarding against the trading calamities
like the recent one at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He said
Raymond James stays away from derivatives and hedging
strategies.
"We don't make those kinds of bets. If you don't do it, you
won't get in trouble for it," he said, eliciting applause from
some of the nearly 3,000 advisers in attendance.
While Raymond James is not publicly commenting on the
JPMorgan trading losses, Reilly said, "People make mistakes and
Jamie Dimon is a good operator."
Reilly also hit on issues of regulation in the financial
industry - a common theme at the conference. He said that the
ferocity of regulation has been one of the most unexpected
internal challenges he has faced since taking the helm in 2010.
"Directional regulation was fine, but the amount coming at
us now isn't good for (advisers) or for clients," he said. "We
don't need five regulators to oversee us."
(Reportng by Jennifer Hoyt Cummings, Additional reporting by
Jennifer Merritt and Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew and Jan
Paschal)