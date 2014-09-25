NEW YORK, Sept 25 Raymond James & Associates, the broker-dealer branch of Raymond James Financial Inc, said on Thursday it hired a financial adviser away from rival international securities brokerage UBS Wealth Management Americas.

Eric Gustav de Goldsmith-Rothschild joined Raymond James' office earlier this month from UBS's office in San Diego, California, where he managed $125 million in client assets and produced $800,000 in annual fees and commissions.

De Goldsmith-Rothschild will operate out of Raymond James' office in Miami, according to a Raymond James spokeswoman. However, to accommodate de Goldsmith-Rothschild's international and West Coast clients, he will also occasionally work out of Raymond James' office in Beverly Hills, California, the spokeswoman said.