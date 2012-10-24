Oct 24 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond
James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly
profit rose 21 percent, boosted by a beneficial tax rate.
The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net
income of $83.3 million, or 60 cents a share, in its fiscal
fourth quarter ended Sept 30, up from $68.9 million, or 54
cents, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding charges related to its takeover of Memphis-based
Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp, earnings rose
45 percent to $95.7 million, or 69 cents a share. Analysts on
average had forecast earnings of 63 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 30 percent to $1.07 billion from a year
earlier, exceeding analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion.
Year-over-year comparisons are skewed by the firm's $1.2
billion takeover of Morgan Keegan, which bolstered its network
of brokers by about 20 percent and added to Raymond James'
fixed-income business.
Brokerage revenue rose 26 percent to $694 million from the
prior year, while total client assets rose 4 percent to $390.3
billion during the quarter. The company said it expects stronger
markets to provide a lift going forward, but said technology and
integration costs will remain elevated throughout its system
conversion expected in February 2013.
The firm's ranks of U.S. advisers shrank to 5,452 from 5,489
at the end of June, which Raymond James attributed "almost
exclusively" to the departure of lower producing Morgan Keegan
advisers. The firm said retention levels remain high for Morgan
Keegan advisers offered retention packages.
Including the UK, Canada and custody businesses, the firm
had 6,330 advisers and representatives. The company said
recruiting activity continues to pick up in both its employee
and independent broker-dealer divisions.
Capital markets revenue surged 58 percent from the year
prior to $238 million, but the company cited ongoing pressure on
its institutional securities commissions and a decrease in
investment banking activity.
"The market is experiencing both a cyclical and structural
change and we will closely examine our cost structure as we have
grown significantly over the past several years," Chief
Executive Officer Paul Reilly said in a statement.