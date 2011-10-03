Oct 3 Raymond James & Associates has hired a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser who last year produced more than $1 million in revenue, the firm said on Monday.

Cheryl Peschke, a 21-year industry veteran, said she had considered the move ever since the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management group and Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney unit in 2009.

Peschke, who previously worked at Citigroup, said the structure at Morgan Stanley, where one office manager oversees three or four offices of around 75 brokers, made it difficult to get a timely response for clients' needs on things like retirement planning.

Peschke said she also liked that nearly half of Raymond James' (RJF.N) stock is owned by the James family.

"They have a vested interest in the company," she said. "That's the way companies used to be run, like a family-owned company."

In her new role at the broker-dealer arm of Raymond James, Peschke, 55, will serve as senior vice president of investments at the firm's West Houston office.

Her move comes after roles at the brokerage arms of several major banks. Before joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Peschke previously served at Citigroup Global Markets Inc, UBS Financial Services Inc and Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. She started her career in 1989 at Shearson Lehman Hutton in New York.

At Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Peschke managed $92 million in client assets, many of which come from retired workers in the Houston oil and gas utilities and energy industry. She estimates she has moved about 80 to 90 percent of her book.

Peschke, who has been registered with Raymond James since late August, specializes in retirement consulting and advising on 401(k) rollovers.

