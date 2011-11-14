Nov 14 Raymond James has hired three former UBS
advisers who left the U.S. wealth management arm of the Swiss
bank to set up their own independent firm, the company said on
Monday.
Dave Kohlhaas, Brad Christiansen and Kristin Rognerud
joined Raymond James in mid-September from UBS, where they
collectively managed more than $200 million in client assets.
The team is the second group to join Raymond James
Financial's (RJF.N) independent broker-dealer channel in the
past week. Two former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers
joined Raymond James last Wednesday in Montoursville,
Pennsylvania. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7A80U6]
"A lot of brokers are choosing that channel now," said New
York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf, who
said he has seen a lot of adviser interest in the independent
broker-dealer of Raymond James in particular.
"Within the last five years, it's sort of exploded," he
said, of the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm. "They've been
very aggressive in hiring."
Schwarzkopf said the higher payout for advisers in the
independent channel is attractive to many brokers who have
already built up a sizable book with a large firm and ready to
make the transition.
Raymond James currently has 3,193 U.S.-based advisers in
its independent broker-dealer channel, compared to 1,311
U.S.-based advisers in its employee broker-dealer channel as of
Sept. 30.
Kohlhaas, Christiansen and Rognerud are among those in the
first channel. The three advisers together formed Ascential
Wealth Advisors, an independent firm in Duluth, Minnesota.
Securities for the firm's clients are offered through Raymond
James.
Christiansen, a 16-year industry veteran, started with
Piper Jaffray before UBS acquired the retail division of the
Midwest-based firm in 2006. Kohlhaas and Rognerud also
previously worked at Piper Jaffray before joining UBS.
Joining the three advisers at Ascential Wealth are service
associates Gayle Froelich and Lori Greenwalt.
