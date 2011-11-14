Nov 14 Raymond James has hired three former UBS advisers who left the U.S. wealth management arm of the Swiss bank to set up their own independent firm, the company said on Monday.

Dave Kohlhaas, Brad Christiansen and Kristin Rognerud joined Raymond James in mid-September from UBS, where they collectively managed more than $200 million in client assets.

The team is the second group to join Raymond James Financial's (RJF.N) independent broker-dealer channel in the past week. Two former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers joined Raymond James last Wednesday in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7A80U6]

"A lot of brokers are choosing that channel now," said New York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf, who said he has seen a lot of adviser interest in the independent broker-dealer of Raymond James in particular.

"Within the last five years, it's sort of exploded," he said, of the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm. "They've been very aggressive in hiring."

Schwarzkopf said the higher payout for advisers in the independent channel is attractive to many brokers who have already built up a sizable book with a large firm and ready to make the transition.

Raymond James currently has 3,193 U.S.-based advisers in its independent broker-dealer channel, compared to 1,311 U.S.-based advisers in its employee broker-dealer channel as of Sept. 30.

Kohlhaas, Christiansen and Rognerud are among those in the first channel. The three advisers together formed Ascential Wealth Advisors, an independent firm in Duluth, Minnesota. Securities for the firm's clients are offered through Raymond James.

Christiansen, a 16-year industry veteran, started with Piper Jaffray before UBS acquired the retail division of the Midwest-based firm in 2006. Kohlhaas and Rognerud also previously worked at Piper Jaffray before joining UBS.

Joining the three advisers at Ascential Wealth are service associates Gayle Froelich and Lori Greenwalt.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by )