* Raymond James hires 6 new advisers

* Manager says firm is in "expansion mode"

* New hires this month managed at least $700 mln in assets

By Ashley Lau

Nov 30 Raymond James is bolstering its adviser ranks by recruiting out of Wall Street's biggest firms, most recently with the addition of six new hires from Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Wednesday that advisers Paul Zirakian, Lance Powers, Nan Bonfield, Brenda D'Arville and Albert Ray joined Raymond James in Florida from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. In Missouri, the firm hired adviser John Fagan from Wells Fargo Advisors.

"We're growing at a very rapid pace," St. Louis-based manager Michael O'Meara, who oversees Raymond James offices in the region, said in an interview. "We're in expansion mode. We have a really great opportunity with a lot of dislocation from a lot of our competitors."

Raymond James earlier this month brought on board three advisers from UBS and two from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. With the six new additions, it has added at least $700 million in new client assets this month, based on the combined amounts managed by the advisers at their previous firms.

Zirakian, one of the five advisers who joined Raymond James in Florida, had been with Citigroup (C.N) since the early 1990s. He said he first considered the move after Citi's Smith Barney combined with Morgan Stanley's wealth division in 2009, in a joint venture which gave Morgan Stanley (MS.N) a 51 percent majority in the combined firm.

"The catalyst was the merger between Citigroup and Morgan Stanley," Zirakian said. "The changes really started taking place and the writing on the wall was that we should start looking at other opportunities."

Zirakian referred to changes in adviser compensation and subsequent increases in fees to his existing client base at his previous firm. He linked the fee hikes at larger firms to the need to raise capital to pay for risky loan losses.

"It was really important to find a company that had a management culture that didn't take those types of risks," he said. TWO CHANNEL ATTRACTION

Zirakian said he and his team considered the major borkerage, regional and independent routes, and eventually chose Raymond James, which offers both an employee broker-dealer channel, as well as an independent broker-dealer channel.

"One of the benefits was that this could in the future be the way to go the independent route," said Zirakian, who joined Raymond James' employee broker-dealer channel. "But we can reduce financial risks by starting on this side."

Financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf said the opportunity to eventually go into the independent space has been an attractive draw for advisers.

"They're one of the few firms that has those two channels," he said. "They can say, 'look, you can join our employee platform and then switch over to the independent side without switching firms, without the hassle.'"

The UBS team and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney team that Raymond James hired earlier this month both joined in the independent channel.

Raymond James, as of Sept. 30, had 3,193 U.S.-based advisers in its independent broker-dealer channel and 1,311 U.S.-based advisers in its employee broker-dealer channel.

The six new hires announced this week all joined the latter channel.

Fagan, who joined Raymond James in Missouri, managed $206 million in client assets at Wells Fargo and last year produced more than $900,000 in revenue.

Zirakian and his team managed more than $150 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and last year produced $1.7 million in revenue.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by )