Dec 19 After roughly three decades at the New York-based broker-dealer Harold C. Brown & Co, adviser Deborah Stauring has left to set up her own firm in affiliation with Raymond James.

"We got too big to provide the diverse services that our clients wanted," Stauring said in an interview on Monday. The Raymond James move will give her group access to research and other services, she said.

Stauring's new firm is one of four independent firms to join Raymond James' Registered Investment Advisors division in the past three weeks.

Raymond James also said on Monday that it hired three veteran advisers from UBS and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in the Miami region.

Between the four new firms to join Raymond James' RIA platform and the three new additions to the firm's employee broker-dealer channel, the advisers manage a combined $587 million in client assets.

While the month of December is often a quiet time for adviser moves, Stauring said she saw advantages in moving before the new year.

"We purposely moved in early December because we have an older client base that takes required distribution from IRAs (Individual Retirement Account)," she said, noting that it would be better for her clients to have their new Raymond James account on Dec. 31, 2011 and receive an extra statement earlier on -- rather than receive a one-month statement from her old firm in 2013.

"I felt that, let's get it over with in the year we transfer," she said. FOUR FIRMS JOIN RIA DIVISION

Also joining the Raymond James RIA fold from Brown & Co, adviser Michael Pratt of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners, has affiliated with Raymond James in Buffalo. His firm manages $108 million in client assets.

In Jackson, Missouri, adviser Steven Elefson of Viking Wealth Advisors moved to Raymond James from Ameriprise Financial Services, where he managed $92 million in client assets.

Also on the move, adviser Michael Weber of Research & Portfolio Management joined Raymond James in Crescent Springs, Kentucky. He managed $50 million in client assets with his previous firm. THREE ADVISERS JOIN MIAMI COMPLEX

In the firm's employee broker-dealer channel, Raymond James said it hired advisers Pedro Harth-Silva, Luis Alayo and Miguel Rodriguez in Miami.

Harth-Silva joined the firm from UBS Financial Services, where he managed $105 million in client assets and last year generated more than $1 million in revenue. He has been in the advising industry for more than two decades.

In Miami, Alayo and Rodriguez joined Raymond James from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed $72 million in client assets and last year generated $784,000 in revenue.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)