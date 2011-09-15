By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Raymond James & Associates
has recruited a $3.6-million adviser team to start a new branch
office in the Midwest.
The four-person team, led by 14-year industry veteran
Matthew Glatz, came from Robert W. Baird & Co, where they
collectively managed $369 million in client assets. At Raymond
James, the group expects to leverage its Caterpillar (CAT.N)
connections to serve the company's executives as a core part of
its client base.
"We have a very strong niche with Caterpillar executives,"
Glatz said on Thursday. "We've done a great amount of planning
and work with top executives." The team's expertise also
includes knowledge of the construction manufacturing company's
executive compensation plans, pension and stock options.
Joining Glatz on the newly-named Hilltop Wealth Management
team of Raymond James will be Kevin Sletten, Adam Hawks and
Keith Yoder. The team will be based in Peoria, Illinois, which
is where Caterpillar's global headquarters is also based.
Glatz said Raymond James began courting the team four years
ago, but it wasn't until early this summer that the group came
to an agreement.
Raymond James & Associate is the broker-dealer subsidiary
of St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc
(RJF.N), which has total client assets of approximately $271
billion. Baird has client assets of $89 billion.
The Hilltop team will anchor the regional Raymond James
branch, which opened last month. Glatz said he hopes to
eventually build up the branch by adding other teams.
The group's combined production value is a good starting
size for building up a new branch, said Rich Schwarzkopf, a New
York-based recruiter specializing in the retail brokerage
industry.
"It's what you need to open now," he said. "About $3
million is fairly normal for most of the regional firms."
Expanding beyond that shouldn't be hard for the financial
company since Raymond James has a large recruiting team, he
said.
Glatz said the biggest challenge right now is getting
client paperwork re-routed, but he is optimistic that the
group's former Baird clients will move to Hilltop with them.
