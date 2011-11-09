Nov 9 Two former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
advisers have left the largest U.S. brokerage to set up their
own independent firm with Raymond James, the company said on
Wednesday.
Donna Bobbs and Jason Dugan, who teamed up at Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) in 2009, left the firm to join Raymond James
Financial's (RJF.N) independent broker-dealer channel at their
new office in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.
Dugan said he and Bobbs decided to make the move because
they wanted independence from the "wirehouse" culture of being
attached to a big bank.
"We just sensed the cultural change, and we sensed the
pressure really from above, with the whole financial
circumstances of 2008," he said.
The two advisers together generated about $1.2 million in
revenue last year and collectively manage about $155 million in
client assets.
Bobbs has worked for more than three decades in the
financial services industry, starting her career with Merrill
Lynch in 1980. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2003 from the
firm's Dean Witter roots.
Dugan has been in the industry for eight years, first with
M&T Bank before joining Morgan Stanley in 2007.
Dugan said he and Bobbs have kept about 60 percent of their
clients, since starting their firm, River Valley Financial
Advisors, in late September.
Bobbs serves as president of the firm, while Dugan serves
as vice president and branch manager. The advisers are joined
by associate Rebecca Knepley.
