* Hiring has picked up since Morgan Keegan deal

* Shares up 4 pct on second-quarter results

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, April 26 Raymond James Financial Inc says its broker recruiting pace has picked up, not slowed, since the regional investment bank and brokerage acquired Morgan Keegan.

"We are hiring at full speed," Raymond James Chief Executive Paul Reilly told analysts during a Thursday morning conference call discussing the bank's fiscal second-quarter results. "Our hiring pace has picked up ... when we had been concerned it would slow."

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James said on Wednesday its ranks of financial advisers rose to 5,398 on March 31 from 5,356 at the end of December. Shares of Raymond James rose 4 percent in Thursday trading, buoyed by the firm's stronger-than-expected results.

In just the United States, broker headcount rose to 4,532 by March 31 from 4,495 at the end of December. Raymond James has small brokerage units in Canada and the United Kingdom.

On April 2, Raymond James completed its takeover of Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial, and almost all of the Memphis-based firm's financial advisers agreed to stay with Raymond James. Morgan Keegan has roughly 1,000 financial advisers.

Reilly noted that Morgan Keegan, which had been in limbo since Regions announced plans to sell the unit in June 2011, also has resumed hiring. Morgan Keegan will operate as a separate broker-dealer for about a year.

A "handful" of advisers that Raymond James wanted to keep have left, Reilly said, and he expects more bankers and brokers will also leave in the coming months.

Raymond James's private client business reported record results for the quarter ended March 31, driven by net gains in recruiting as well as a boost from rising markets on management fees and commissions.

Reilly said the bank continues to explore acquisitions in asset management, focusing on "niche" firms specializing in large-company stock and international strategies. (Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)